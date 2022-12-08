Gen Prayut speaks of two more years in power if re-elected by Thai parliament

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he is ready to stay in power for two more years if was backed by parliament, following a general election that is due to take place before May of next year.

In his first remarks about his future after a five-week suspension in September following a legal challenge on his term limit, the premier said he could only stay in office until 2025 in line with the decision by the Constitutional Court.







The court ultimately determined that his tenure started in 2017, when a new constitution was promulgated, meaning he could serve until 2025 if re-elected.

Gen Prayut was chosen by parliament to be prime minister following a general election in 2019 and has become one of the longest-serving premiers in Thai history. (NNT)





























