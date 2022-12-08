Patong beach chair operators seek permission to expand service area in high season

Beach chair operators on Patong beach in Phuket are ready to ensure tidiness and will seek permission to expand their service area from 10% to 20% of the beach in the high season.

Preechawut Keesin, who was re-elected as the head of the Patong beach chair operators’ community, said the operators were ready to protect the environment of the beach and organize activities for the purpose including garbage collection on the beach and in the sea.







His group would also propose the expansion of green areas with beach plants to protect coastal soil from erosion, he said.

Mr Preechawut also said that his group would seek permission from authorities to increase the area of beach chairs from 10% of the beach in the low season to 20% in the high season to meet the number of visitors to the beach which exceeded 1,000 a day, Mr Preechawut said.







He promised to discuss regulations with relevant officials, beach chair operators and vendors in response to complaints about beach chairs outside their zone and vendors at night. (TNA)































