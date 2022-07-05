Myanmar sorry for its jets’ incursions into Thai sky

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai quoted his Myanmar counterpart as apologizing for Myanmar fighter jets’ incursions into the Thai sky and promising they would not recur.

Mr Don said Myanmar Foreign Affairs Minister Wunna Maung Lwin made the apology during their attendance at the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Myanmar on July 4.







Mr Don said that they discussed many issues on the occasion and the matters included the incursions of Myanmar’s fighter jets into the Thai airspace.

The Myanmar foreign minister apologized for the incidents and said that Myanmar had no intentions to threaten the Thai sovereignty. Myanmar would send an official apology letter to the Thai government and promised to prevent such incidents from recurring, Mr Don said. (TNA)

































