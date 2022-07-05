Pattaya prisoners back on chain gang to clean sewers

Inmates from Pattaya Remand Prison were back on the chain gang again for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, scraping out city sewers to prevent flooding.

Narong Juisai, deputy director-general for the Department of Corrections, chaired the July 4 ceremony kicking off the work.







Well-behaved prisoners working outside the walls to dredge canals and clean sewers first began five years ago, but was halted since early 2020 due to Covid-19.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet together with his city hall sanitation staff worked side by side with the inmates in the cleanup operations.





The prisoners are working July 4-6 on the sanitation job.































