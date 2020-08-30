Myanmar labor import suspension proposed to prevent second spread in Thailand

The Director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases has proposed the suspension of labor import from Myanmar until its coronavirus disease 2019 situation improves.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn said COVID-19 cases were increasing in Rakhine State in western Myanmar and local infection started there two weeks ago. There were 22 new COVID-19 cases in Myanmar, raising its total to 602.

“Regarding the present situation, operators should suspend importing Myanmar workers until the spread of the disease in Myanmar is alleviated,” he said. Thailand and Myanmar shared a border for a distance of about 150 kilometers, he said.

He also urged Thai people to avoid crowded places, wear face masks, and regularly wash hands and use the Thaichana check-in and checkout app.

Chatchai Phromlert, permanent secretary for interior, said he ordered the governors of ten provinces bordering Myanmar to prevent illegal migrants. (TNA)











