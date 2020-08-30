New Thai Police Chief endorsed

The National Police Policy Board unanimously approved a single nominee to be the new national police chief.

Royal Thai Police Office spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo said that only one candidate was nominated to the position and the board unanimously agreed with the nomination that would be later proposed for royal approval.

The spokesman did not name the approved nominee but said that the nomination followed consideration of the qualifications of five deputy national police chiefs and police inspector-general.

It was reported that the board chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha approved the appointment of Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, to be the 12th commissioner and succeed Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda who will retire on Sept 30. (TNA)











