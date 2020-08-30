Engine failure causes seaplane to crash in Pattaya

The seaplane is spotted flying above Mabprachan Reservoir Lake moments before it crash landed into the water.

Engine failure led to the crash of a small seaplane on Mabprachan Reservoir Lake Saturday Aug. 29 evening. The pilot was rescued unhurt.



Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation found Narin Lohthong, 59, sitting on his overturned plane in the middle of the lake after 6 p.m. He was breathless and exhausted, but otherwise fine.

Narin Lohthong seemed cool and calm as he relaxes on his overturned light sea plane in the middle of Mabprachan Lake waiting to be rescued.

Narin told authorities he had been coming in for a water-landing, but an engine malfunction wouldn’t allow the wheel wells to close. The plane flipped when it hit the water, throwing him into the lake. He swam back to the plane and waited for help.

Spectators around the lake got a good show, but police were less than amused and brought him to the station to check his licenses.

Sawang Boriboon lifesaving unit brings Narin back to the shore on a motor boat.

A friend escorts Narin from the rescue boat before being taken to the Pong police station for questioning.



‘No photographs please’ as the much relieved Narin walks away from the scene of all the excitement.


