PM to showcase two months of Gov’t achievements Nov 9

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been scheduled to appear in a special broadcast titled “Chance of Possibility: From Policy to Actual Implementation in 60 Days Under the Government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin” on November 9.







According to Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, the program will air at 7:00 PM on NBT2HD, and NBT11, as well as online platforms including Facebook and YouTube, and on Srettha’s Facebook page.

During the broadcast, the Premier is expected to discuss the accomplishments of his administration and the impacts of their efforts on the citizens, marking the 60-day milestone of a government that prides itself on being “of the people, for the people.”







With a focus on swift and strategic wins, Srettha is also expected to highlight the government’s core objectives of reducing expenses, increasing income, and expanding opportunities for the Thai people. The emphasis will be on stimulating significant economic growth, reducing social inequalities, and elevating the standard of living for the nation’s populace. (NNT)



























