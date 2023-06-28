Move Forward Party postpones talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker post

The Move Forward party (MFP) has postponed talks with Pheu Thai after the latter insisted that Pheu Thai demanded the House Speaker post.

MFP informed members of the media at 11 p.m. on Tuesday that the planned negotiation, scheduled at 10 a.m. today was cancelled and it will update the rescheduled meeting between the two parties later.







The Pheu Thai party announced the result of its internal meeting on Tuesday evening that Pheu Thai’s negotiation team would insist on the party’s stance to get the House Speaker post or the 14+1 formula when it meets MFP counterpart on Wednesday.

The 14+1 formula means Pheu Thai gets 14 cabinet seats plus house speakership and MFP receives 14 cabinet seats and the prime minister post.







The spat over the House Speaker post is expected to be settled before the parliament convenes on July 3 and the House of Representatives will meet on July 4 to select the House Speaker and deputies. (TNA)


















