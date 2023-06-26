British tourist causes chaos and property damage at Pattaya hotel

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of June 25, chaos erupted at a hotel in Central Pattaya Soi 12 as Kailund Taylor McCluskey, a British national, went on a rampage causing significant property damage in his room and disrupted the peace and quiet of the establishment.







Fearing for McCluskey’s safety and seeking to restore order, police officers forcibly entered the room to stop him. Police were confronted with the sight of a naked and erratic McCluskey rampaging through his hotel room, destroying various items and indiscriminately discharging a fire extinguisher, causing substantial property damage.







Preliminary investigations suggest that intoxication may have contributed to the Brit’s disruptive behavior. McCluskey was escorted to the police station to face appropriate legal consequences. Meanwhile, the hotel management is assessing the extent of the damages inflicted upon the room and plans to pursue a compensation claim against the British national.

















