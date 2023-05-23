Move Forward Party, allies sign MoU on policies for upcoming government

The Move Forward Party (MFP) and its coalition parties today sign their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), detailing the policies to be implemented when the new government is completely set up which was expected to be led by MFP leader Limjaroenrat.

Pita said at the signing ceremony at a hotel in Bangkok that the MoU is the consensus among the eight political parties which were MFP, Pheu Thai, Prachachart, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai and Peu Thai Rumphlang. The MFP-led bloc has a combined 313 MPs.







The MoU was the guidelines for collaboration among coalition partners and address national, political, economic and social crises.

Pita said the missions the coalition parities would jointly push are 23 agendas such as new Constitution to be drafted by a committtee directly elected by the voters, legalisation of same sex marriage but would not force compliance by people who consider it to be against their religion, reform of the bureaucracy, the police, the armed forces and the justice system, increases in child and elderly welfare, systematic land reform, decentralization, replace mandatory military conscription with voluntary recruitment, promote sustainable peace in southern border provinces.







The parties agree to improve the financial liquidity of small and medium-sized enterprises, terminate monopoly in all industries, including alcoholic drinks, impose zero-based budgeting, relist canabis as narcotic substance and introduce a law to regulate cannabis use, promote workers’ rights and improve the education system, solve problems relating to ultra-fine dust and greenhouse gases, promote the country’s role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

As for the controversial issue of the Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lèse majesté laws, which is a key pledge of MFP, was not included in the MoU. Mr Pita said that the issue will be definitely pushed but by MFP.

Today has been selected for the publication of the MOU because it is an anniversary of the day on which incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha staged the coup in 2014. (TNA)





















