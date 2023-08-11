Move Forward gives no answer on PM vote for Pheu Thai

No conclusion has been reached during talks between the Pheu Thai party and the Move Forward party on Wednesday.

Head of the Pheu Thai family Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the leaders of the two parties listened to each other and update the ongoing situation during the 90-minute talks.







Asked about the MFP’s stance on the prime minister vote for the Pheu Thai candidate, she said no clear answer was given.

What Pheu Thai is doing is not political maneuvering but trying to form a strong coalition government to solve the problem of the people, she emphasized.







Representatives from the two parties met for the first time after the Pheu Thai party had abandoned the coalition bloc with the MFP in an attempt to form a new coalition which will get enough support from the parliament in the prime minister vote.

Move Forward party leader and prime minister Pita Limjaroenrat was present at the meeting. (TNA)






















