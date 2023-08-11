Chart Thai Pattana joins Pheu Thai-led coalition

Pheu Thai party leader Cholnan Srikaew has announced the Chart Thai Pattana party has joined its coalition alliance.

The announcement was made at the press conference on Thursday morning, attended by Chart Thai Pattana party leader Varawut Silpa-archa.

So far, Pheu Thai –led coalition has reached 238 but still short of a majority of the 500-seat House of Representatives. However, Pheu Thai leader has reaffirmed that it will be able to form a majority government.







Asked about yesterday talks between representatives of Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties, Dr. Cholnan said both parties had discussed the way to resolve the constitution crisis but did not invite MFP to join the coalition as concerned by senators.

Pheu Thai is now working to gain support from MPs and senators for the next parliamentary vote for its prime minister candidate, so it can form a government to solve the country’s economic problems and constitutional crisis for the public interest.







Pheu Thai said it had to end political polarization to accept all political camps to form a new coalition successfully.

It needed to abandon the coalition bloc with the MFP as the latter’s stance on reforming the lese majeste law was rejected by MPs of other parties and senators, who co-elect a prime minister in the parliamentary vote. (TNA)





















