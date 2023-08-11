No decision made on PM vote for Pheu Thai candidate, says MFP leader Pita

No progress has been made during yesterday’s talks between the Pheu Thai party and the Move Forward party, said MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat when asked about the party’s stance on whether to vote for the Pheu Thai prime minister candidate.

Pheu Thai leaders met MFP counterparts yesterday to negotiate for the latter’s support for Pheu Thai PM candidate in the parliamentary vote.







Both sides listened to each other and will meet again if there are more questions. The MFP will consider thoroughly whether to vote for the Pheu Thai PM candidate. No progress has been made so far. There is still time to think about it carefully, he said.

Pita also said he is waiting for the Constitutional Court’s decision whether it will accept the petition lodged by the Ombubsman to rule on the rejected re-nomination of his name for a prime minister. The court has scheduled to consider the case on Aug 16.







Pita came to parliament today (Aug 10) to give moral support to his party’s MPs debating in a session after he had been suspended from duty as an MP by the Constitutional Court pending the ruling on his inherited shareholding in defunct media company ITV Plc. He said he has not been contacted to testify on the media shareholding case.

Regarding the petition filed against the party about its controversial lese majeste law policy, which could lead to the party’s dissolution if found guilty, he said the party’s legal team is looking into the issue and will be able to defend itself. (TNA)





















