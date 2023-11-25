MoU signed to connect land, rail transportation

The Department of Land Transport and the State Railway of Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate seamless connectivity between land and rail transportation.

Mr. Surapong Piyachote, Deputy Minister of Transport, presided over the signing ceremony, which involved Mr. Jirut Wisanjit, Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, and Mr. Nirut Maneepran, Director of the State Railway of Thailand.







The Department of Land Transport plans to invest in the development of Truck Terminals to distribute goods strategically across the country, supporting both urban and border provinces. Simultaneously, the State Railway of Thailand is implementing projects to expand its rail network nationwide, including dual-track railway construction and new railway line projects.

The collaboration would enhance the capabilities of both agencies and reduce logistics costs by seamlessly connecting land and rail transportation.







Currently, the Department of Land Transport is in the process of constructing the Chiang Khong intermodal transport facility in Chiang Rai, which is in its second phase and involves public-private partnerships. The signing of investment agreements for this project will place in 2024.

Additionally, the border logistics and transport center in Nakhon Phanom is under construction, involving both public and private sectors, with plans to commence operations in 2025. Both projects will connect to the SRT’s dual-track railway projects in the future.







The benefits of this collaboration include facilitating the transportation of goods from Thailand to southern China and Vietnam. Simultaneously, these centers will receive goods from southern China and Vietnam, forwarding them to the Laem Chabang Port.

Moreover, these hubs will serve as processing centers for raw materials imported from China and Vietnam, contributing to exports through the Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province. (TNA)



























