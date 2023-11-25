Former Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth declares asset with over 130 million baht wealth and no debts

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has disclosed the asset declaration of former Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha after leaving office along with his spouse, revealing assets totaling 130 million baht with no debts.

This includes Gen Prayut’s assets valued at 98 million baht and his wife Naraporn’s at 31 million baht. The disclosed assets consist of seven deposit accounts totaling 13 million baht, investments amounting to 64 million baht, and two land plots in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province, and San Pa Tong district, Chiang Mai province, with a combined value of 3,256,060 baht.







Furthermore, his real estate holdings include a three-story house in Ruam Mitr Alley, valued at 3,600,000 baht. He also owns four vehicles worth 10 million baht, comprising a Ford Ranger, Mercedes Benz, Porsche Panamera, and Toyota Alphard.

Other assets, valued at around 5 million baht, include 10 rings and bracelets, 9 watches, 9 firearms, 2 bicycles, and various items.







He reports an approximate annual income of 2.8 million baht, derived from salary, position allowances, retirement benefits, and meeting allowances etc.

His annual expenses amount to approximately 2,263,814 Baht, including living costs of 1,800,000 baht, income tax payment for 2022 totaling 343,814 Baht, and a donation of 120,000 baht. (TNA)

























