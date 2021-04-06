Most Thais support government’s travel incentives

A survey by Suan Dusit Poll has found that a majority of people agree with the government’s measures to stimulate domestic travel and the economy.







According to the poll conducted online on March 29-April 1 on 1,265 people throughout the country, 75% of respondents support the overall domestic travel stimulus measures taken by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Regarding travel stimulus programs, 80% were satisfied with special holidays; 79% the “eat, shop and spend” scheme; 68% “We travel together” and the “tour, tiew, Thai” scheme; and 63% the “kamlangjai” package tour program.













