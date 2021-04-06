Thai Health Minister plans tougher control on entertainment venues nationwide

Thailand will receive 500,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac on April 19-20 and the government will impose stricter disease control measures on all entertainment places, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







He said that the additional delivery of the 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine was good news and resulted from negotiations. The lot priced at $15 per dose was set to arrive on April 19-20 after another lot of 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine that was scheduled to be delivered on April 10.







Mr Anutin also said that COVID-19 control measures would be intensified in the wake of spreading COVID-19 at entertainment venues including pubs and bars. The intensification would be across the board nationwide for effective disease control, he said.



He admitted that he was concerned about COVID-19 infection at pubs in Thong Lor area of Bangkok. The infection was critically high because it resulted not only from sharing glasses but also from shouting, close contact and sharing swizzle sticks, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)













