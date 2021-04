A bedridden South Pattaya woman was rescued from her burning home.

Firefighters responded to the 9 p.m. blaze Aug. 5 to find the house near Soi Bongkot fully enflamed. Firefighters carried the 66-year-old woman from the house as crews continued to spray water.

She suffered only a minor smoke-inhalation injury and was treated at a local hospital. One firefighter also sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was available.