Owners exasperated after Chonburi garage burglarized twice

The owners of a Ban Bung auto garage burglarized for a second time erected a sign expressing their exasperation.

“This shop has been robbed twice! Police help us!” the sign outside Manee Dynamo Shop read when Chonburi police arrived Feb. 11.







Shopkeepers Kritsana and Amornsri Srichot said they woke up to find two manifold gauges, an automotive battery, and brass parts missing. In all, the stolen items were worth 20,000 baht.

They said the shop also was burglarized Dec. 8, with tools worth 6,000 baht taken.



The couple told police that, after the first burglary, they put up more lights and upgraded their security cameras, while also checking that no valuables were left unlocked.

Police gave their sympathies, and said the thieves likely were local residents who knew where cameras covered and where they didn’t.



























