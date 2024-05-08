More cadmium waste returns to Tak province

Minister of Industry Pimphattra Wichaikul announced on Tuesday (May 7) that eight containers of cadmium waste have been transported back to Tak province from Samut Sakhon, where efforts continue to secure and move the additional waste from outside a factory into storage before its return to the western province. On Monday, eight trucks completed the transport, signaling progress in the ongoing environmental cleanup.







Highlighting the logistical challenges in maintaining the transportation schedule, Pimphattra suggested that acquiring additional vehicles would aid in meeting the cleanup deadlines. She also addressed concerns about industrial safety, especially frequent factory fires, attributing part of the problem to the current hot weather conditions.

In response to these safety concerns, the National Environmental Board has mandated that each province and relevant authority survey high-risk factory areas. These businesses have 20 days to submit their findings to both the board and the Ministry of Industry, and inspections are carried out by the Department of Factories.









Amid speculations by the House of Representatives that some factory fires might be acts of arson to avoid new regulations, Pimphattra stated that these incidents are likely related to security issues rather than deliberate arson. She has requested increased surveillance and intervention from the security sector, including the police and the Department of Special Investigation, to oversee and manage these concerns effectively. (NNT)





































