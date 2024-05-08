Bangkok tightens safety for pedestrians after manhole cover incidents

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is urgently ramping up safety protocols to combat the increasing theft of manhole covers, following two deadly incidents that have sparked significant concern over pedestrian safety.

Last Friday (May 3), a tragic accident in Lat Phrao district claimed the life of a 59-year-old man who fell into a deep shaft on a road divider, stepping onto a makeshift plywood cover that replaced a previously stolen iron manhole cover. Just two days later, another fatal incident occurred when a motorcyclist fell into an open drainage system in the Mahai Sawan underpass, where the cover had also been removed.







To prevent further tragedies, BMA’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Narong Ruangsri has announced increased inspections and maintenance of manhole covers throughout the city. The agency is working in close coordination with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and four other key agencies to enforce stringent safety standards.

To tackle the issue of theft, the BMA is considering several innovative measures, including the potential use of locking systems or the adoption of alternative materials for manhole covers to deter theft. The administration is also evaluating the implementation of an artificial intelligence (AI) system to monitor the status of manhole covers in real time. To further enhance public safety, the BMA mandates the placement of warning signs near all construction sites and areas that pose potential hazards.









The MEA has launched a citywide initiative to replace vulnerable steel manhole covers with ultra-high-performance concrete in areas prone to theft. The BMA is also developing a mobile app designed to facilitate public reporting and feedback on any unresolved issues, seeking to address community concerns promptly and efficiently. (NNT)





































