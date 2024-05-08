PM affirms minimum wage hike to help grassroots people

Following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin affirmed his standpoint on the issue of minimum wage, following the announcement of 76 chambers of commerce and 54 trade associations to oppose the nationwide minimum wage hike to 400 Baht, which will be effective from October 1, 2024.







According to the Prime Minister, the minimum wage is aimed to help the grassroots people who have played a crucial part in driving the economy forward. Their livelihood and wellbeing are very important. Throughout the past 10 years, minimum wage has only risen by a little over 10% which is incomparable with the cost of living. The Prime Minister also commended Minister of Labor Phipat Ratchakitprakarn for putting forward the minimum wage hike. (PRD)





































