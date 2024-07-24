Mongkol Surasatja secures 159 votes in Senate speaker election

Mongkol Surasatja, the 72-year-old former governor of Buriram province, has been elected as the speaker for Thailand’s new Senate. The election, which took place after the Senate’s swearing-in ceremony, saw Mongkol secure 159 votes in a secret ballot among senators. His contenders, 61-year-old Nantana Nantavaropas and 59-year-old Premsak Piayura, were elected as Senate vice presidents, receiving 19 and 13 votes, respectively. There were four abstentions and five invalidated ballots.







Mongkol’s election was widely anticipated, supported by about 150 senators from a faction known as the “Blue” group. The group also backed Gen. Kriangkrai Srirak, a former 4th Army chief, for the first deputy role and retired judge and former Election Commission member Senator Boonsong Noisopon for the second deputy position.







In contrast, the “New Breed” faction within the Senate nominated Nantana for the speaker role, proposing economic expert Lae Dilokvitthayarat and human rights activist Angkhana Neelapaijit for the deputy positions. Senate election rules mandate that candidates must be supported by at least ten senators and present their vision prior to the voting. (NNT)





































