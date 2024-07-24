Typhoon Gaemi approaching Taiwan affects flights from Bangkok

Thai nationals in Taiwan have been urged to strictly adhere to the directives issued by local authorities, as Typhoon Gaemi is expected to make landfall on the island later on July 24. In anticipation of the storm, Taiwan has implemented several precautionary measures, including the closure of financial markets, suspension of work, and the cancellation of numerous domestic and international flights as well as school classes.







Airlines such as Thai Airways International, China Airlines, and EVA Air, which operate flights from Bangkok to Taiwan, have advised passengers to continually check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

The storm is projected to affect several areas, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Kaohsiung. Thai residents in these regions are encouraged to remain vigilant and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions as Typhoon Gaemi approaches. (NNT)























































