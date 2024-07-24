Thai Cabinet extends cap on electricity, diesel prices until year-end

The Thai government has confirmed it will maintain the current cap on electricity prices at 4.18 baht per unit and diesel prices at 33 baht per liter until the end of the year to lessen the financial strain on consumers. Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga announced the continuation of these measures following a recent Cabinet meeting.

According to Pirapan, a specific subsidy for electricity, set at 3.99 baht per unit, will continue for vulnerable populations who consume less than 300 units per month. The funding for the diesel price cap will come from the Oil Fuel Fund, while the electricity subsidy will be financed by the central government’s 2024 fiscal budget, totaling an estimated 1.9 billion baht.







The Energy Regulatory Commission is also reviewing electricity’s fuel tariff (FT) from September to December to help the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand manage its debts. The agency is considering three rate adjustments that could increase prices to 6.01, 4.92, or 4.65 baht per unit from the current rate.

The public has been invited to share their opinions on the proposed changes via the ERC’s website until July 26, with a final decision expected on September 1. (NNT)





































