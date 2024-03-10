Moken community in Takua Pa, Phang Nga achieves protected status success

Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanit, on March 7, visited the Moken community in Thap Tawan-Bon Rai village, located in Takua Pa district, Phang Nga province. The visit was conducted to observe the community’s achievements under the protected area initiative for the Moken ethnic group’s lifestyle, a project in line with the Cabinet resolution dated June 2, 2010. The Ministry of Culture has been advocating for the establishment of protected areas for ethnic groups, including the Moken and Karen, to safeguard cultural rights and use cultural capital as a means to improve the quality of life in a sustainable manner.







During his visit, Minister Sermsak was informed about the community’s success in becoming a protected area for the Moken ethnic lifestyle since 2022. The community has seen a significant decrease in conflicts, leading to a better quality of life and more stable income for its members. This progress has led the Ministry of Culture to feature the Moken community’s achievements as a central part of a draft act designed to protect and enhance ethnic group lifestyles, with the hope of it becoming law.

Sermsak also expressed the government’s dedication to ethnic groups, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assigning him to closely oversee the legislative process. He also emphasized the government’s desire to hear from the community members to address their needs and ensure they have dignified lives with equal rights as Thai citizens.







The Moken community’s efforts to revive their culture following the tsunami disaster and through the COVID-19 pandemic with the “Fish for Rice” activity have been commendable. Their tourism initiatives, such as the “Moken Guides Tour,” have not only preserved their unique cultural identity but also fostered community-based tourism in Phang Nga. (NNT)































