Bangkok to improve tourism image with ‘Ratchaprasong Model’ traffic management

Bangkok has introduced the ‘Ratchaprasong Model’, a new initiative aiming to tackle the capital’s notorious traffic jams around Ratchadamri Road.

Led by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead and Prime Minister’s Office Assistant Minister Warawut Yancharoen, the project, launched on March 8, brought together officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Tourist and Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and department store executives. The campaign seeks to enhance traffic management, boost security measures, and provide a superior experience for visitors in the vicinity.







One of the project’s key features is the deployment of an AI system to detect vehicles illegally parked in no-parking zones. The system automatically identifies and captures images of the offending vehicles, triggering legal action if a car remains parked for more than three minutes. The data collected by the AI is then passed on to the Central Traffic Police and the Department of Land Transport for the issuance of fines.







According to Minister Pauangpetch, the ‘Ratchaprasong Model’ represents a broader effort under the guidance of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to improve Bangkok’s tourism image through collaboration between government agencies and the private sector. This involves setting up more efficient passenger drop-off points and waiting areas, making Bangkok’s busy Ratchaprasong district more accessible and tourist-friendly. (NNT)































