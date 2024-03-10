F-35 squadron from Alaska arrives for ‘Cope Tiger 2024’ exercise in Nakhon Ratchasima

The first squadron of four F-35 jets from Alaska has arrived at Wing 1 of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in Nakhon Ratchasima province, signaling the beginning of preparations for the upcoming “Cope Tiger 2024” exercise. The RTAF anticipates the arrival of an additional four F-35s to complete an eight-aircraft squadron for the multilateral exercise.

The forthcoming military assembly is a joint campaign by the air forces of Thailand, Singapore, and the United States, designed to enhance regional collaboration and improve the preparedness of the armed forces.







The “Cope Tiger” exercise, which initially started in 1983 in the Philippines, has gone through several evolutions, including bilateral agreements known as “Air ThaiSing” and “Cope Thunder.” It was relocated to Thailand in 1995 due to natural disasters and political issues in the Philippines and has been known as “Cope Tiger” since.

Set to take place from March 18 to 29, this year’s exercise involves field training at various airfields across Nakhon Ratchasima, Lopburi, and Udon Thani. “Cope Tiger 2024” will also engage in civil affairs and cultural exchanges, with events scheduled at Ban Krok Duean Ha School in Nakhon Ratchasima on March 21 and at the Chai Badan Air Weapons Training Range in Lopburi on March 26. (NNT)







































