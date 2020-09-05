Mobile app for Bangkok cultural tours ‘Treasure Trip’launched

‘Treasure Trip’ mobile application offers a new way to explore cultural trails in Bangkok.

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday launched the application under its programme called ‘Thai Way in the Digital Age’.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunplome said that the application allowed users to make their trip through Bangkok’s historical sites and neighbourhoods along the MRT subway and BTS elevated train routes.







The app features information about cultural heritage sites including those considered hidden gems in the capital city, said the minister.

Not only historical sites, contemporary art scenes, museums and essential information like delicacy tips were also available, Itthiphol said.

The Culture Ministry in coordination with the private sector had developed Treasure Trip app with an aim to promote tourism industry.

The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. (TNA)

