‘3 Day 2 Night’ pub in Thailand closed down due to Covid-infected staff

The governor of Nonthaburi province ordered the closure of a well-known pub and the quarantine of its staff after a worker was found to contract the coronavirus disease 2019.







Governor Sujin Chaiyachumsak issued the disease control orders in response to the report that the man who was a new local infection case had worked at the pub and visited places in Nonthaburi. His infection was detected on Sept 3 when he was jailed for drug abuse and tested at the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts.

Under the orders, the ‘3 Day 2 Night’ pub was closed from Sept 4 to 6 and all its workers will stay at a provincial quarantine facility for 14 days. Besides, their family members and people close to them will observe home quarantine. Visitors to the pub were advised to seek COVID-19 tests at Bangkruai Hospital if they have a fever.







The 37-year-old inmate was brought to the prison on Aug 26 and had a fever and phlegm on Aug 29. He had not gone abroad, so he was the first confirmed case of local infection after the country had been free of it for 100 days.

Dr Walairat Chaifoo, director of epidemiology at the Department of Disease Control, said the man had worked as a DJ at the Phra Ram 3 branch of ‘3 Day 2 Night’ pub in Bangkok on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and at its Phra Ram 5 branch in Nonthaburi on Fridays and Sundays. Both pubs were ordered to be closed for three days.

He was also the DJ of First Café on Khao San Road and lived at Baan Suanthon condominium in Bang Mod area.

He had been in close contact with seven family members, met a lawyer, 53 inmates and two prison officials and is the second inmate found with COVID-19. The man and at-risk inmates were treated at Correctional Hospital. (TNA)











