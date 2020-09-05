Pattaya rounds up another 34 homeless, beggars

As Pattaya’s economic collapse deepens, homeless sweeps are now becoming a daily occurrence.

Mayuree Dumnernpol, director of the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute, led another patrol through Pattaya Sept. 3 with human-trafficking police and social workers from the Chonburi Shelter For Children And Families to pick up beggars, homeless people and vagrants exhibiting mental problems.







A total 34 people were apprehended, including two Cambodians in the country illegally.

Going beyond the streets, officials also inspected the growing number of abandoned buildings in Jomtien Beach were homeless have been congregating, sometimes for drug use.

Not everyone rousted while sleeping on the beach were happy to leave, but eventually were given no choice.

Those with medical or mental issues were taken to Banglamung Hospital while the homeless were transported to shelters to contact family members. The Cambodians were processed for deportation, although it may not do much good.

One of the illegals arrested said he’d already been deported three times, but agents always are able to sneak him back in.











