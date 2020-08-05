Miss Tourism Thailand participants visit media

Miss Tourism Thailand 2020 participants visited and thanked the Public Relations Department, as the main agency publicizing and broadcasting the Miss Tourism Thailand 2020 contest.



Mr. Thawat Aui Sui, MTW ASIA company limited’s CEO, together with Ms. Pattraporn Sripattaraprasit, Miss Tourism Thailand 2020 and the 1st to 4th runners up visited the Public Relations Department to give thank-you gifts to Mr. Sansern Kaewkamnerd, Director- General and Mrs. Pichaya Muengnao, Deputy Director-General, as the department has been the main agency covering the contest.







The Miss Tourism Thailand contest, breaks all the rules of a beauty contest because it focuses on knowledge and ability more than beauty alone. The contest looks for Thai women aged 18-28 years, without a limit on height and education to become a provincial tourism ambassador, working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Public Relations Department to help stimulate domestic tourism after the crisis of Covid-19.

The Department has been supporting the contest on all of its channels comprising TV programs, Social Media, Radio, and other platforms. (NNT)











