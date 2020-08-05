No Thais injured in Beirut explosion

No Thais were injured or killed in a massive explosion near Beirut’s port in the Lebanese capital, said the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







Thousands were injured and at least 78 people died in the blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material.

The Thai embassy in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh has initially reported that no Thai were injured or killed in the blast, said Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There are about 200 Thai nationals, living in Lebanon. The ministry ordered the Thai embassy to work with the Royal Thai Honorary Consulate in Beirut to follow up on the situation.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear and under investigation by the Lebanese authorities. (TNA)











