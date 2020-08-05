Thailand seeking guidelines allowing foreign nationals to enter the kingdom

The Prime Minister has ordered related agencies to devise guidelines allowing foreign nationals to enter the kingdom under strict measures mandated by the CCSA, while the government is seeking to raise public confidence following a COVID-19 scare in Rayong last month, by holding a mobile Cabinet meeting there on 24-25 August.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, announced that the Prime Minister has ordered the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Ministry of Public Health to find ways to safety allow foreign nationals to enter the country, in order to allow economic activities to proceed.

The initiative to allow foreign nationals to enter the country will be focused first on trade persons conducting business negotiations, as well as technicians and installers of specific machinery, whose visits are generally short and less than the 14-day quarantine period.



An allowance of limited international arrivals must ensure public safety and help stimulate local economies, and strike a balance acceptable to all sides, without raising complaints of unfair treatment among people required to enter 14-day quarantine.

The DPM and Public Health Minister also disclosed that the Cabinet will be holding a mobile meeting in Rayong on 24-25 August, in an attempt to boost public confidence in the province. (NNT)











