Ministry of Interior orders urgent action as PM2.5 crisis worsens across northern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Interior has issued an urgent order to governors in 17 northern provinces to intensify efforts to address worsening PM2.5 pollution, as air quality continues to exceed safety standards and pose health risks.

Permanent Secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat said the directive was made in response to concerns expressed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is overseeing national disaster response operations. Authorities have been instructed to strengthen actions to control forest fires and haze until conditions improve.

Under the order, provincial command centers must closely monitor conditions, enforce laws against human-caused fires, and deploy personnel and equipment to suppress wildfires. Agencies are also required to coordinate across local and national levels, and to request additional support if needed.

Officials have also been tasked with providing regular updates to central authorities, while the public is encouraged to report forest fire incidents through a 24-hour hotline to help mitigate the situation and reduce health risks. (NNT)



































