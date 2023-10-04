Minister Varawut inspects Suphan Buri preparation for potential flooding

Efforts to monitor and manage potential flooding in the capital district of Suphan Buri province were accelerated recently, as local water levels rise and concerns among local communities grow.

An on-site inspection of water levels at the Pho Phraya floodgate was carried out by Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, along with the Member of Parliament for Suphan Buri and other relevant authorities.







Minister Varawut noted that concerns raised by a member of parliament (MP) representing Suphan Buri reflect those of the local populace. Anxiety levels have risen among residents, particularly after witnessing heavy flooding in Sukhothai, Phrae, and Lampang provinces. Presently, the flow rate through the Chao Phraya Dam remains at a safe level which is below 1,000 cubic meters per second, which ensures that there is currently no need to release additional water downstream.







For precautionary reasons, Varawut stated that his team is continuously monitoring water levels at various floodgates and river sections, to plan for any long-term flooding events. He emphasized that even in the absence of additional rainfall, water from the northern region should be able to flow safely through the Chao Phraya River to the sea. (NNT)













