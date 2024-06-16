Provincial phase of senate elections commences on June 16

Thailand’s Senate elections enter their provincial phase on June 16 with strict rules enforced to ensure smooth proceedings. Over 23,000 candidates are competing for positions in the next level of this intricate electoral process, which does not involve direct public voting but rather a series of selections among professionals from various sectors.

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a stern reminder to all candidates about the importance of punctuality, emphasizing that latecomers will be disqualified from running. The warning showcases the commission’s commitment to a disciplined and orderly election, highlighting the structured approach adopted since the district-level voting phase.







The elections are held under the framework established by the 2017 constitution, which stipulates a three-tier selection process culminating in forming a 200-member Senate. The body comprises representatives from 20 professional groups, each contributing ten members. The provincial-level elections follow initial rounds at the district level, where candidates were first filtered through intra-group and then inter-group polls.

The EC said provisions had been made to accommodate disabled or elderly candidates at each polling station, ensuring accessible voting experiences. To maintain transparency, public and media oversight is also permitted via CCTV, although interviews within polling stations are restricted. (NNT)





































