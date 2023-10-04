Thailand cracks down on powerful figures, strengthens public safety

The administration revealed key initiatives laid down by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang stated that the government emphasizes lawful and just action against powerful figures, safeguarding civil liberties, and protecting the public from such figures who use their power in an unlawful way.







These actions are aimed at maintaining social, economic, and political stability. The Prime Minister outlined three key directives for the 2024 fiscal year, which include:

Proper management of powerful figures Rewarding whistleblowers Protecting witnesses

Karom further stated that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed officials to maintain social order by clamping down on influential groups misusing their power.







A focus has also been placed on streamlining administrative operations and prioritizing public safety. He urges provincial administrators to swiftly take action against community leaders who intimidate or harm citizens and break the law.

The latest data reveals that approximately 600-700 individuals are on the Interior Ministry’s list of influential figures. A meeting is scheduled for October 3rd to discuss further actions.







The government identifies 16 types of activities that qualify an individual as an influential figure. These range from unauthorized money lending to being involved in drug-related activities.

Karom urges the public to report any such activities to the authorities through various hotlines, including 1195 and 1599, as well as to local “Damrontham” centers nationwide. (NNT)













