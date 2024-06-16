New TV program ‘Chat with Srettha’ to enhance public engagement

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced the launch of a new television program titled “Chat with Srettha,” set to premiere on June 22 on NBT Channel. The show, featuring Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, provides a platform for direct communication between the government and the public.

According to Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai, “Chat with Srettha” will feature informal discussions with the prime minister, focusing on government visions, work approaches, and policy directions. The program plans to use rotating hosts who will gather and pose public inquiries to the premier, allowing him to address public concerns, explain governmental actions, and outline future initiatives in a straightforward manner.







Designed to showcase a more relaxed and accessible side of the premier, the inaugural episode will depict him in casual attire, engaging in conversation in a friendly atmosphere. Each episode is set to be filmed at different locations relevant to the topics discussed, enhancing the contextual understanding of the policies and issues at hand.

The program, airing every third Saturday from 8 to 8:30 a.m. starting in late June, aims to enhance government transparency and public engagement through regular televised dialogues. (NNT)





































