Budget boosted for expansion of healthcare services

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved a budgetary adjustment for fiscal 2024, marking a significant increase in the national healthcare fund. The announcement followed a board meeting presided over by Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health.

The newly approved budget for the NHSO stands at 221 billion baht, up by 17 billion baht from the previous year. This allocation aims to support the enhanced “30 Baht Plus” policy to provide comprehensive public healthcare.







Under the new plan, services will extend to include at-home doctor appointments, online queuing, telemedicine, community-based blood testing, and the use of a single national ID card for free healthcare services nationwide. Also on the agenda are initiatives to lighten the workload for medical staff by enabling citizens to choose their preferred doctors and healthcare facilities.







Furthermore, the age limit for complimentary cervical cancer vaccination services will expand from 11 to 20 years. Mental health care facilities will be more accessible to residents, aligning with the Ministry of Public Health’s 10 key policies.

To bolster the budget, the NHSO has adopted the Ministry of Public Health’s Quick Win plan as a complementary policy. (NNT)













