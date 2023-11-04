Minister Puangpet hands out policies to PRD officials

The Public Relations Department (PRD) has organized an event to foster understanding and disseminate policies from the Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister. The event highlighted the government’s emphasis on clear, accessible communication and the extensive reach to citizens through various media platforms.

Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad inaugurated the event aimed at creating an understanding and sharing policies. Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Thirapong Wongsivavilas, along with Sudruthai Lertkasem, PRD Deputy Director-General, in her capacity as acting PRD Director-General, and other senior officials, civil servants, and department staff.







Minister Puangpet outlined the government’s policy and the approach for publicizing state information through the department’s media channels, including radio, television, and social media platforms such as TikTok.

The focus was on communicating government policies that are easily understood, direct, and widely accessible to the populace. She said the content must cover key areas such as economic affairs, agricultural debt solutions, and tourism income generation.







There was also a strong emphasis on presenting factual information to prevent the spread of fake news, as well as establishing MOUs for cooperation and information exchange with neighboring countries.







Following the policy handover event, Minister Puangpet observed operations and addressed challenges faced by the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT). She visited the news production crew, studios, and the broadcasting operations center.

The Minister highlighted NBT’s commendable news and programming approaches. She emphasized the necessity for the agency to focus on augmenting its online presence through contemporary techniques and modern storytelling. (NNT)



























