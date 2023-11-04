Malaysian PM says Thai hostages safe, says Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin thanked His Malaysian counterpart for the news that 20 Thai workers taken hostage by Hamas are safe but three workers are yet to be found.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday that the developments on the helping Thais hostages in Gaza were coming in every day.







He said that on November 2, he received a phone called from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who informed that 12 Thai hostages in one group and another eight in another group, 20 in total, are being moved to the same location to wait for the release.

He quoted Mr Anwar as saying that the whereabouts of two or three other Thai hostages were not yet known and efforts are being made to locate them. However, he wanted the families of the hostages to be relief as the members of their families would be safe.







He added that his Malaysian counterpart said he will give him a call when there was a development on the hostage issue.

Mr Srettha said he would order officials to put aircraft on standby and prepare flight routes. He said that although there was no more Thais in Israel registered to return home, the flight routes must be prepared. The plan would also be set up to evacuate Thais in other countries who also wanted to return home. The routes should be cleared for advance preparation. (TNA)



























