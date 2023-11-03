Mae Klong Railway Market in Samut Sakhon gets new layout while preserving its charisma

The famous Mae Klong Railway Market in Samut Sakhon started the new safety protocol. The market, which is internationally known for vendors selling their items directly on the rail track, is now requiring vendors to place their stalls at least 40-70 centimeters away from the track. This new arrangement alleviates congestion and prevents accidents that may occur when a train moves through.







What remains at this market is the iconic parasol-folding action, as vendors have to remove parasols and canvases they put up over the track when a train approaches. The action gives this market the name ’Rom Hoob,’ which translates to umbrellas folding.

With the new stall placements, vendors are still allowed to place parasols over the track, and close them as trains arrive, preserving the market’s original charm.

This new arrangement will help provide more spaces for visitors to stroll through, and safer spaces for them to stop and take photos. (NNT)



































