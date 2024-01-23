Minister inspects press center for cabinet meeting in Ranong

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad and Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke have inspected the Press Center set up for the first mobile Cabinet meeting of the year in Ranong province.

The visit, which included a tour of the facility, was joined by Teerapong Wongsiwawilas, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, acting Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD) Sudruetai Lertkasem, and PRD Region 5 Office Director Supaphong Chaolaen.







The Press Center, equipped with 40 computers, wireless connection facilities, and a live broadcast station, is designed to cater to journalists from central and regional media outlets. The site will also serve as the primary location for post-cabinet meeting briefings by the Government Spokesperson and his team.

The center offers easy access to various materials, including updates on the Cabinet’s field operations, project proposals from the southern Andaman provinces, photos, video clips, and infographics, all available via QR codes. (NNT)































