Ranong-Koh Song Pier approved in cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced a series of developmental initiatives following his first mobile Cabinet meeting of 2024 on January 23 in Ranong province. Among the key proposals approved at the meeting was the development of the Ranong-Koh Song Pier, which is aimed at boosting both tourism and transportation. This project goes beyond just port development, incorporating a One Stop service system to ease business and trading processes for locals and entrepreneurs.







To address the legal rights of stateless individuals, the Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Labor to expedite the process of rights verification and work permit issuance.

The meeting also tackled the issue of students in Koh Phayam, Ranong, who are facing difficulties in commuting to school. To alleviate their struggles, especially for those from the Morgan community who deal with high tide challenges, the Cabinet has approved the construction of a bridge to facilitate smoother and safer travel for these students.







The Prime Minister’s inspection of the Land Bridge project at Laem Son National Park on January 22 also underscored the government’s dedication to fostering development in the region. This project is set to enhance the economies of Ranong and Chumphon, focusing on generating jobs and increasing earnings. Environmental considerations are a key focus, with an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) completed and continuous dialogue with those opposing the project.

Additionally, Ranong’s Raksa Warin Hot Spring was identified as a unique tourist attraction, with plans to enhance tourism around this natural hot spring known for its low sulfur content.







The Cabinet has sanctioned 13 provincial projects, allocating a total of 350 million baht, with each province receiving 50 million baht. Another 202 million baht in projects proposed by the private sector have been approved, pending further discussion.

In response to the violent incident at Ban Pong Kluea School in Chiang Rai, the Cabinet has resolved to update the 1999 resolution to bolster safety measures in schools. This includes a directive to the Ministry of Interior to collaborate with the Royal Thai Police for national safety and closely monitor youth behaviors posing societal risks. (NNT)



































