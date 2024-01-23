Projects planned for development of Andaman coast provinces

The Economic Development Joint Committee has convened to discuss the submission of 20 key projects focused on the development of Andaman coastal provinces. These projects, with a total budget of over 700 million baht, are set to be proposed at the cabinet meeting in Ranong province (Jan 23).







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara chaired a meeting on January 22 to discuss these proposals. Attended by governors from the southern provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Trang, Ranong, and Satun, as well as heads of provincial offices and officials from both the government and private sectors, the meeting focused on urgently needed projects for each province, with a budget allocation of 50 million baht per province.

Phuket proposed two urgent environmental projects for sustainable development. The first is the Phuket Municipal Waste Disposal Center, with a proposed budget of 35 million baht. The second is the construction of a water barrier wall at Satri Phuket School, overseen by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, with a proposed budget of 15 million baht.







Meanwhile, Ranong province requested funding for road and public utility improvements, including landscaping development in the Bang Rin subdistrict. The meeting also discussed various other projects focused on tourist ports, infrastructure, water management, medical services, and operational approaches for area development.

Parnpree reported that the meeting gave the green light to 13 projects requiring completion within a year or immediate commencement, amounting to a total of 797 million baht. The remaining projects are still under consideration for further approval. He further emphasized the need for cooperative efforts across various sectors to foster trust and safety among tourists, with the goal of bolstering the region’s economic growth through tourism. (NNT)































