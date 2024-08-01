Minister demands more compensation from BYD besides one year free charging after price cut controversy

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has agreed to offer free charging for one year to its existing customers in Thailand as a form of compensation following complaints about recent price reductions, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sinthuprai said on Wednesday.

The free charging offer will be available at 2,000 stations nationwide starting August 1, Jiraporn said after meeting with BYD executives at Government House.

The measure applies to approximately 50,000 customers who purchased BYD vehicles before the price cut, she added.







“This is an initial measure. We will consider additional steps and continue discussions with the company,” Jiraporn told reporters.

The decision follows earlier talks between Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and BYD executives from China.

Jiraporn said the government’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board will invite company representatives and complainants for further mediation, with details to be announced at a later press conference.

BYD’s Thai distributor, Rêver Automotive Co., Ltd. has been cooperating with authorities to address consumer concerns, the minister noted. (TNA)











































