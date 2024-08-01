Thailand kicks off digital wallet registration

The Thai government has confirmed that the registration for the 10,000 baht digital wallet program will commence on August 1. The initiative aims to stimulate the economy and provide financial relief to citizens.

Thailand’s government plans to give citizens 10,000 baht electronically to spend at local stores. This aims to boost the economy, but the program targeted Thais over 16 years old, with income below a certain threshold and limited savings.







Chai Wacharonke, government spokesman, announced that those with smartphones can download the “Thang Rath” application from both iOS and Android platforms to begin the registration process. For those who do not have smartphones, a separate registration period will be available from September 16 to October 15 at designated locations.







To assist citizens with the registration process, the government has set up walk-in service points at various locations nationwide, including community digital centers, post offices, Government Savings Bank branches, and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) branches. These service points will be operational from August 1to September 15.

“The government is confident that this project will be a significant economic whirlwind, distributing income, boosting spending, and creating cash flow in all areas across the country, from the grassroots level,” said the spokesman. (TNA)





































