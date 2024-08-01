Belgian man arrested in Songkhla for multiple hotel theft incidents

A coordinated operation led by the Songkhla Provincial Immigration Investigation Unit, Hat Yai Tourist Police, and Koh Hong Police Station resulted in the arrest of Abdelali Chaddaui, alias Ali, a 26-year-old Belgian national on August 1. He was apprehended in a hotel room in Songkhla Province, suspected of posing as a tourist while committing thefts at various hotels in popular southern tourist destinations such as Krabi and Phuket.







The arrest followed a report from the Hat Yai Tourist Police and Koh Hong Police Station regarding a theft involving a Malaysian tourist at a hotel in central Hat Yai, Songkhla. Hotel staff reported that the suspect, unable to communicate in Thai, claimed to have lost his passport and had already checked out of the hotel. The investigation team coordinated with local hotels and community organizations to locate the suspect.

The breakthrough came when a hotel employee in Mueang Songkhla District reported spotting the suspect checking into another hotel. Upon investigation, officers found Abdelali Chaddaui, who had overstayed his visa by 63 days. A search of his room revealed numerous stolen items, including 52,000 Thai baht in cash, five mobile phones, two Garmin watches, two Malaysian bank credit cards, a Hermes belt, and other items totaling approximately 200,000 baht in value. The authorities believe these were stolen during his crimes.







Initially, Chaddaui denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was just a tourist. However, Malaysian tourists were able to identify their stolen belongings among the recovered items, leading to Chaddaui’s admission of guilt. Further investigation revealed that Chaddaui had committed thefts in other locations, including Koh Lanta in Krabi and Phuket.

Chaddaui was charged with overstaying his visa under the Immigration Act and additional theft charges. The police are coordinating with other victims to gather further evidence and statements as part of the ongoing investigation.



































